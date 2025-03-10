Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 21st

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Diana Shipping has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.0% annually over the last three years. Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

