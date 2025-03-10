Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 755884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

DML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

