Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 755884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.76.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DML
Denison Mines Stock Performance
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.