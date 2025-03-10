Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.76 and last traded at $90.68. 2,371,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,737,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

