Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $122.02 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 249267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.72.

Specifically, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $21,531,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $3,678,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.