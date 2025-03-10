Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 524874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

DANOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

