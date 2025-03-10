Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

