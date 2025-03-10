Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $379,000 in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,984,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,508 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after buying an additional 452,426 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 134,212 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,438,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,154,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RECS opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

