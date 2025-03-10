Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $68.99 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $150.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

