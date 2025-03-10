Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 36,610 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,610 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $64,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.14. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

