Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 213,845 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $578.51 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.11. The company has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

