Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AvalonBay Communities worth $121,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $218.45 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average of $223.73.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

