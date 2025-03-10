CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP Sells $498,487.55 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVS opened at $66.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in CVS Health by 25,484.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

