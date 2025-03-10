Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,074,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $355.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

