Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.