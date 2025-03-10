Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.97. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.