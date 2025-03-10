Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 3,748,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Permian Resources by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,496,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,742 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,618 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Permian Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,151,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PR. Citigroup cut their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

