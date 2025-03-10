Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $110,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.