Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBEU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $159,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of BBEU opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

