CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

Several analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $599,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,793.82. This represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 88,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

