Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.98 ($0.05), with a volume of 2146705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.16 ($0.04).

Cora Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.46.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold is focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

