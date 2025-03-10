Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5,300.00 to C$5,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5,283.33.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$150.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4,797.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,835. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$3,535.00 and a 12 month high of C$5,040.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The stock has a market cap of C$72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4,681.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4,517.17.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

