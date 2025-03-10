Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,325,000 after acquiring an additional 552,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,997,000 after acquiring an additional 557,492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,200,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $96.84 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

