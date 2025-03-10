Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Buys £124,500 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja purchased 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £124,500 ($160,935.88).

David Paja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £142,500 ($184,203.72).

Coats Group Stock Performance

COA traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 81.10 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,425. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. Coats Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.75) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday.

Coats Group Company Profile

About Coats Group plc

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment.

