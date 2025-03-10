Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) General Counsel Sells $199,500.00 in Stock

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,719.40. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.00. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 75.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,128,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 485,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 862,621 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

