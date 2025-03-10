Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $805,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,339.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,319.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,326.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,136.27 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

