Clare Market Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,838 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

