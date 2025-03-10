Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDTX opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,026,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.