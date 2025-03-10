Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

CKPT traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 52,361,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,363. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 74,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $271,983.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,458,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,223.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 220,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $744,377.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,690.54. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,801 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

