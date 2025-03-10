Chainlink (LINK) Trading 18% Lower This Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and $670.72 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $13.25 or 0.00016815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,336.52 or 1.00658059 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,319.79 or 1.00636837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network enabling real-world data connectivity to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. LINK, the network’s native cryptocurrency token, is used to pay for oracle services, incentivize accurate data provision, and reward node operators. Founded by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis in 2017, Chainlink enhances the functionality of decentralized applications (DApps) by ensuring secure and reliable data connection. This technology supports various applications such as financial services and supply chain management, strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.