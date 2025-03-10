Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.30-15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.90.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $254.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.39.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,648 shares of company stock worth $2,862,342 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

