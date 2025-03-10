Celestia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136.87 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $437.55 million and approximately $136.87 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00003853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,500.49 or 0.99974149 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80,484.75 or 0.99954600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,107,908,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,107,695,342.465415 with 555,343,072.222084 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 3.11906277 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $122,255,512.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

