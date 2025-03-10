CashBackPro Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $21,485.50 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.02508558 USD and is down -12.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,958.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.