Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $43.10. 282,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,062,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

