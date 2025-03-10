CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.56% of CarMax worth $195,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 360,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in CarMax by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,061,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.