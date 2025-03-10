Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cannae traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 885566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE
Institutional Trading of Cannae
Cannae Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.
Cannae Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.17%.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannae
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.