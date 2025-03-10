Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 34.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,846 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AGCO by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $102.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.