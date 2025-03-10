Candriam S.C.A. Sells 126,500 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

