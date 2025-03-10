Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,052,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $99,869,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after acquiring an additional 856,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Corteva by 267.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,120,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 815,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.62 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

