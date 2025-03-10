Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Trading 8.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 221,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 33,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

