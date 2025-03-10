Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $402.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.05.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

