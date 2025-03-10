Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in argenx by 15.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in argenx by 35.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,486 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in argenx by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in argenx by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.83.

argenx Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $594.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.24 and a beta of 0.59. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $349.86 and a 12 month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.