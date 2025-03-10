Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nova by 74.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,515,000 after buying an additional 353,906 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,659,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nova by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Nova stock opened at $226.02 on Monday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $289.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.