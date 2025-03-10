Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,637,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $531.15 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $249.58 and a 12-month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.45.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

