Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

