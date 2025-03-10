Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,859,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PHG opened at $27.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.29%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

