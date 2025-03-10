Callan Family Office LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,037,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 574,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $613,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,121.35. This represents a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $70.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.