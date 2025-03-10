Callan Family Office LLC Invests $534,000 in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $30,480,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at $418,513.95. The trade was a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,111 shares of company stock valued at $45,425,193. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $32.50 on Monday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.56, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

