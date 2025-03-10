Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 2894959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

