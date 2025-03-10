Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF ( NASDAQ:BAFE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

