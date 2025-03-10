Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF
About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF
The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.