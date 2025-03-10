Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price at $6.75

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after buying an additional 1,136,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 171,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,243 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

